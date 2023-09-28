Montreal SPCA seeks to have no pet clause removed from leases
The SPCA was in front of the housing tribunal (TAL) Thursday morning. The organization is seeking to have intervener status in a case that involves a tenant being evicted for having pets.
The tenant's lawyer, Kimmyanne Brown, said the landlord brought the case to the TAL because pets are not allowed in the building.
However, Brown says the landlord is the new owner of the building. The tenant has been living in her apartment for more than 10 years, and the previous landlord always tolerated pets.
"The rent that my client is paying is way below the market," Brown said. "It was a tool to threaten the tenant, and, unfortunately, we see that quite often."
Brown says the landlord eventually dropped the case, but she is still fighting to have a no pet clause removed from the lease and building bylaws so her client doesn't have issues in the future.
The SPCA is seeking intervener status in this case because it wants to have no pet clauses banned across Quebec.
"We're really hoping that if it's been recognized by the Tribunal that it's invalid, it's going to be a case law, so it's going to be a decision that could be helpful for other tenants," said SPCA president Marie-Claude St-Amant.
The judge in the case has not ruled on whether the SPCA can be an intervener.
It is unclear when a decision will be handed down.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Quebec rolling out COVID-19 vaccination campaign Oct. 2 for vulnerable groups
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Man arrested in killing of 26-year-old U.S. entrepreneur whose tech startup earned her national recognition
A man was arrested in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur who had built a successful startup that earned her national recognition, police said early Thursday.
16-year-old boy arrested in England over the 'deliberate' felling of a famous tree at Hadrian's Wall
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in northern England in connection with what authorities described as the "deliberate" felling of a famous tree that had stood for nearly 200 years next to the Roman landmark Hadrian's Wall.
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
WATCH COVID-19 in Ontario: 'We're definitely seeing a surge,' warns ER doctor
As health-care workers in British Columbia receive notifications they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, an emergency room doctor is urging Ontario to follow suit, warning that infections are on the rise across the province.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
WATCH Why no 'deep, dark recession' is expected in Canada
A new forecast from Deloitte predicts that Canada's economic struggles will begin to ease next year and by 2025 the Bank of Canada may even begin cutting the key lending rate.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer accused of helping cops cheat promotions exam pleads guilty to misconduct
A Toronto police superintendent accused of helping several members of the force cheat in a promotions process has pleaded guilty to seven misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.
-
Alleged car thieves seen entering homes in search of key fobs in new video
Police have released new video footage that shows a group of suspects gaining access to several York Region homes in an apparent attempt to find key fobs for vehicles parked outside.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
Increased spending sees Nova Scotia budget deficit jump to $403 million
Nova Scotia is now on track to run a $402.7-million deficit this fiscal year, a jump of $123.8 million from what was forecast in the budget tabled in March.
-
Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
It's been almost 20 years since hurricane Juan slammed into Nova Scotia's coastline, beginning a loud and destructive journey that few will forget.
London
-
'The heartache doesn’t go away’: Family marks 40th anniversary of teen’s murder
It has been 40 years since London, Ont. was shocked by the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Decades later, what happened to Donna Jean Awcock remains a mystery and a source of heartache for her family.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after crash on Highway 402 Wednesday night
A crash on Highway 402 just west of London sent one person to hospital on Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Aggressive adult tries to force entry into North Bay school, assaults police officer
A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a frightening incident at a North Bay high school.
-
'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
Calgary
-
'No other year comes close': Alberta sees record population boom mostly due to international migration
Alberta’s population spiked, setting a record for the number of people added and leading all provinces in population growth this year.
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
New Calgary festival features vivid outdoor light installations and art
A new festival kicks off in Calgary on Thursday, and it's free for people to attend.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting at McDonald's parking lot now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
End of an era: CTV Kitchener leaves its longtime home
As CTV News Kitchener moves to a new station, we take a look back at the nearly seven decades we've spent at 864 King St. W.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after assault in Chinatown: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say one person is dead following an assault in Chinatown Thursday morning.
-
B.C. creates searchable database to track human rights recommendations
The British Columbia Office of the Human Rights Commissioner is making it easier to learn about human rights and possible solutions.
-
Hundreds of anti-SOGI protestors disrupt Abbotsford school board meeting
An Abbotsford school board meeting was forced to end early Tuesday evening after hundreds of protestors showed up to oppose the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in schools.
Edmonton
-
Ferraris stolen in Ontario seized in Edmonton area
Two Ferraris stolen in Ontario were seized in downtown Edmonton and Leduc County this month, RCMP said Thursday.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Man killed by police after shooting in Fort McMurray: RCMP
Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after an officer shot and killed a man in Fort McMurray on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College enrolment hits record high
St. Clair College is reporting another year of record enrolment.
-
'Nicky nicky nine doors' game leads to assault charge for 15-year-old
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 15-year-old Blenheim youth with assault after a game of “nicky nicky nine doors”.
-
Soup Shack moves to new location to feed growing homeless community
A rolling soup kitchen in downtown Windsor has found a new location to continue serving people in need.
Regina
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
'I expect more': Why some Indigenous people in Sask. want land acknowledgements to change
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.
-
'Bunny Hug' trademarked by Sask. vendor
Saskatchewan has its fair share of slang, and one phrase synonymous with our province: Bunny Hug. While this term is common phrase to most Saskatchewanians, it is apparently still fair game to be trademarked.
Ottawa
-
Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds
Nanos Research says the online survey found 81 per cent of non-active users want Queen Elizabeth Driveway open for driving year-round, while 78 per cent of respondents identified as active-users want the QED closed to vehicles seven days a week year-round, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.