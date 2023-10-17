Montreal

    • Montreal SPCA finds families for more than 100 animals over Thanksgiving

    The Montreal SPCA is calling its no-fee Thanksgiving weekend a success after placing animals with over 164 families.

    "Hundreds of people showed up at our doors to meet our residents," said Rosalie Pelletier, a public relations officer for the SPCA.

    She says some people waited for hours to meet their future family members.

    "We gave several hundred coupons to people who had waited in line for more than five hours without being able to meet candidates," Pelletier adds.

    The event was announced after the Montreal SPCA noted that its spaces were almost at capacity due to a high number of animals being dropped off.

    The organization estimates an average of 1,212 animals are left at the shelter each month.

    "The main reason for surrenders is moving and the difficulty in finding animal-friendly housing, the cost of veterinary care, changes in family life or the animal's behaviour," the SPCA said at the time.

    For anyone considering adoption in the future, the SPCA says people should budget between $2,700 and $3,400 a year for a dog, $2,400 for a cat and $1,500 for a rabbit to provide food, check-ups, vaccinations, parasite treatments, dental care and other unforeseen veterinary treatments.

    "There are also dog and cat licences, which are mandatory in some cities and towns," the shelter notes.

    Each person who came in during the no-fee campaign was obliged to meet with a counsellor to determine if their home was a right fit for an animal.

    "We are not afraid of an increase in abandonments [following the event]," the SPCA states.

