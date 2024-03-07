MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal South Shore police looking for missing woman and her one-year-old son

    Longueuil police (SPAL) are searching for Ornela Kinavuidi Poke, 27, and her son Idris Malambu Kindanda, 1, who were last seen on March 5, 2024. (SPAL) Longueuil police (SPAL) are searching for Ornela Kinavuidi Poke, 27, and her son Idris Malambu Kindanda, 1, who were last seen on March 5, 2024. (SPAL)
    Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her one-year-old child.

    Ornela Kinavuidi Poke, 27, and her son Idris Malambu, 1, were last seen on Tuesday in Longueuil.

    "We have reason to fear for their safety," said Longueuil police (SPAL) in a news release.

    Police say they could be in the Montreal area and are asking anyone with information on them to call 911 immediately.

    Poke is a Black 5'4" woman who weighs around 175 pounds. She has black hair and eyes.  

