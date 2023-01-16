Montreal snow removal expected to be completed before the weekend
After 30 centimetres of snow walloped streets and sidewalks, the City of Montreal says it is on track to clear it all before the weekend.
As of Monday afternoon, boroughs are reporting an average of 33 per cent of snow removal operations have been completed.
The city said it’s expected to have completed half of the work by Wednesday.
Due to the heavy snowfall, some streets have required two passes to clear the snow and haul it all away.
For drivers, that means paying close attention to no parking signs. Residents should also be cautious about keeping garbage cans, recycling bins, and discarded Christmas trees off sidewalks, and consider waiting a week to put those items out if possible.
If snowplows turn onto a street and there are too many items blocking their path, they may just not clean it, explained city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.
Sabourin noted that anyone who leaves their car in a spot where parking is prohibited should know it will not only slow down cleaning, but will also be costly.
“We’re asking everyone to move their car at the appropriate time,” said Sabourin, who says the ticket is close to $200 for a tow.
“For an example this morning on de Lorimier, there were 15 cars needing to be towed. So we’re losing time and we’re less effective when we have to tow cars. No one gains.”
He reminded motorists that the city has thousands of free parking spaces in the city that can be used during snow cleaning.
The Info-Neige app has also been what he called a game changer in that it provindes real-time information about progress on streets.
Anyone who has their vehicle towed can search for it on Info-Remorquage or call 311.
The schedule is posted on the city's website, which includes maps where alternate parking can be found.
The following measures will be in place throughout the operation:
- Free incentive parking spaces, mostly available at night;
- Rapid removal of parking bans once loading is complete in order to limit parking ban periods;
- Special attention to pavements to facilitate active travel;
- Increased interventions by the Mobility Squad to clear the public domain of any furniture or equipment that could cause machinery breakdowns that slow down operations and special surveillance around construction sites to punish illegal snow deposits on the public highway
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Trudeau watching as Ford plans to expand private delivery of public health care, Singh calls for conditions
As Ontario moves to allow private clinics to perform more surgeries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he'll be watching to ensure the principles of Canada's universal public system are respected. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to make provinces protecting the public system a condition of any future increase to the federal health transfer.
Police in India charge 2 men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.
Police in India say two men are facing charges in the deaths of a family who froze a year ago while trying to cross from Manitoba into the United States.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favourite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov was the star of one of President Vladimir Putin's favourite films -- about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents. Now he is classified as a 'foreign agent' and faces criminal investigation.
CRA files labour complaint against union amid bargaining impasse ahead of tax season
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has filed an unfair labour practices complaint against the union representing taxation employees, claiming it is not bargaining in good faith.
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Toronto
-
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
-
Toronto baby born in backseat of taxi en route to hospital
A Toronto taxi driver’s cab became a makeshift delivery room on Friday.
-
Everything we know about Ontario’s plan to reduce surgery backlog
here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's three-step plan to reduce surgery wait times.
Atlantic
-
Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes
Further periods of rain and freezing rain are expected for parts of the Maritimes Monday into Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia opposition parties say more public accountability needed on ER problems
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are continuing to ratchet up the pressure on the government over the province's struggling hospital emergency departments.
-
Alleged leader of N.S. jail beating involved in blood-soaked prison attack in 2004
The alleged ringleader of a Nova Scotia jail beating in 2019 took part in a bloody stabbing attack on inmates at a Quebec prison 15 years prior, a witness testified Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
London
-
'Waves onto my front porch'; $17M investment to prevent climate disasters in Port Stanley
Spencer Noble knows all about the flooding issues on William St. in Port Stanley, Ont. Whenever there is a large rain, he gets a few feet of water on the street in front of his home.
-
'Nothing but the clothes on their back': Fire forces out residents of Sarnia retirement complex
Sarnia police say all residents are safe and accounted for a fire late Sunday night at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Home. Emergency services were called to the scene on Michigan Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Clean water for Oneida still years away
As a years-long boil water advisory continues to drag out, there’s cautious optimism that clean water will be flowing to residents of Oneida Nation of the Thames
Northern Ontario
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into school bus
The driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 64 in the Alban area Monday morning is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a school bus, police say.
-
Off-duty officer tried to save woman hit by car in downtown Sudbury, police say
Despite life-saving efforts by an off-duty police officer, a 59-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a car downtown Sunday night.
-
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Calgary
-
Dispatch system not the cause of long ambulance wait times, province says
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says the province plans to add 20 more ambulances to Edmonton and Calgary during peak hours and implement other reforms to reduce bottlenecks hampering front-line care.
-
Children's meds delayed a few days: government officials
A quarter of a million bottles of children's acetaminophen destined for Alberta hospitals have been delayed, according to government sources.
-
Country artist Lee Brice to perform at Calgary's 2023 Badlands Music Festival
Country artist Lee Brice will perform in Calgary this summer at the 2023 Badlands Music Festival.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region one of three areas to see cataract surgeries performed by private clinics under new provincial plan
The provincial government is rolling out a plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities in a bid to reduce the backlog of surgeries across the province.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under freezing rain warning
Freezing rain is expected to make for a slippery commute in parts of western Ontario Tuesday morning.
-
Police release new details from December shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released two new details in a Kitchener shooting from December which left damage to a residence window and door from bullets.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man killed in hit-and-run was rescuing dog, police say
The victim of a recent hit-and-run in B.C.'s Fraser Valley was trying to rescue a dog from the roadway when he was killed, authorities revealed Monday.
-
B.C. adopts new housing permit strategy to get more homes built quickly
British Columbians are about to learn how the provincial government plans to overcome barriers to new home development.
-
Victoria's Empress hotel named one of the most haunted hotels in the world
One of Vancouver Island's most iconic hotels has cracked a global list of the world's most haunted destinations.
Edmonton
-
'Itching to get back': Kane admits his wrist isn't 100% but feels he's ready to play
Nearly 10 weeks after his wrist was cut "down to the bone" by an opponent's skate blade, Evander Kane believes he is ready to play for the Edmonton Oilers again.
-
Children's meds delayed a few days: government officials
A quarter of a million bottles of children's acetaminophen destined for Alberta hospitals have been delayed, according to government sources.
-
Dispatch system not the cause of long ambulance wait times, province says
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says the province plans to add 20 more ambulances to Edmonton and Calgary during peak hours and implement other reforms to reduce bottlenecks hampering front-line care.
Windsor
-
Police seize several guns, rocket launcher during east Windsor search
Two people have been arrested and are facing more than 13 charges after police seized a hoard of weapons including a number of guns and a rocket launcher during a bust in east Windsor.
-
City asking for feedback on Vacant Home Tax Program
The City of Windsor is looking for feedback from those interested in or potentially impacted by a proposed new vacant home tax program.
-
Photos released of suspect after break-ins at two Chatham restaurants
Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying a suspect after break-ins at two local restaurants.
Regina
-
Here's how to cope if you're feeling down this Blue Monday
The third Monday of January is known by many as 'Blue Monday' – a date considered by some to be the most depressing day of the year.
-
'Find it in your heart to forgive': Star Blanket members, survivors begin long road of healing following residential school announcement
For the community members of Star Blanket Cree Nation, validation has been met – but the healing journey continues.
-
No dangerous goods involved in train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.: CP Railway
A train that derailed near Chaplin, Sask. on Monday morning was not carrying dangerous goods, according to Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR).
Ottawa
-
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
Man making threats while in police custody now facing threat charges
Brockville police say a man who was arrested on accusations of domestic violence is facing new charges after reportedly saying threatening things about his alleged victim to police.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe critical after Trudeau leaves him off invite list
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon Monday during a stop on what he describes as an "A to Z" tour of Canada's battery supply chain, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wasn't invited.
-
WestJet to offer flights to Calgary out of Sask.
WestJet has confirmed they are adding flights to Calgary out of Saskatchewan starting in February.
-
Saskatoon city councillor frustrated over consideration of loan to cover cost of snow removal
A proposal for Saskatoon to borrow money to cover the cost of snow removal isn’t sitting well with councillor Darren Hill.