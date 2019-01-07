

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal will launch its first major snow-clearing operation of the year, on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

More than 2,000 vehicles will clean snow off the city's 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks.

Drivers are being warned to pay attention to signs indicating snow clearing is imminent or they will be towed.

Meanwhile, a second fast-moving system will bring more rain and snow to the region. Freezing rain arrived Tuesday evening as temperatures dipped overnight.

Another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected to fall in Montreal Wednesday, with 5 to 10 in the Eastern Townships, before the temperature will begin a steep decline, expected to reach an overnight low of -20 C Thursday, and be even colder overnight Friday.





Tough Tuesday morning

Montrealers woke up Tuesday to just over ten cm of accumulation, with slightly more snow on the ground west and north of the city.

That created a difficult commute for many as they tried to drive during heavy snowfall with wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and multiple drivers could not maintain control of their vehicles.

By 6:30 a.m. Transport Quebec had reported crashes and stalled vehicles on Highways 40, 13, 20, and 25 on the island, along with several cases of drivers going off the road on suburban highways.

At least one person was hospitalized overnight after a driver lost control of their SUV and rammed a lamp post. That crash happened near the intersection of Lacordaire Blvd. and Leger Blvd.

It was not much better for those taking the bus: The Champlain Bridge closed its reserved bus lane, which meant that RTL buses coming to Montreal from the South Shore faced lengthy delays.

Around midday Tuesday the temperature rose to the point where the precipitation changed to rain.





