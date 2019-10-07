Back for an 11th year of the

Montreal Ska Festival



Uncertain of its future, the Montreal Ska Festival is coming back for an 11th year

with an even more advanced programming. This edition will take place from October

17th to 20th 2019 downtown Montreal. A new venue, a movie premiere, seven

events which half of them offer free entry, the Ska Festival is innovating again this

year with the participation of a longtime Jamaican reggae legend on the Saturday

evening at Café Campus. The 11th year will be an edition to attend with great

expectations of very high quality music and performances.

About the programming this year



The Petit Campus, which has long been the Festival's favorite venue, will once again

host major events. The popular 'afterparties' as well as the hungover Sunday brunch

are back at the Ye Olde Orchard pub, just a few steps away on Prince Arthur Street.

A new partnership is being established this year with the Diving Bell Social Club a

little further up the boulevard St-Laurent which will be the host of the 2019 edition’s

launch party.



Thursday, October 17th : launch party of this 11th year and for the first time in

Montreal, there will be a screening of the documentary PICK IT UP! SKA IN THE 90's

in a seated setting, at the Diving Bell Social Club. Narrated by Tim Armstrong

(Rancid), this film is about the rise in popularity of ska music in the 1990s. It

showcases the underground DIY nature of the scène and how the push into the

spotlight in the 90s changed everything. Only one presentation in Montreal. We

have the honor of receiving the man behind Chicago's JUMP UP RECORDS, DJ CHUCK

WREN who will be spinning tunes before and after the screening. The launch party of

this 11th edition keeps going and moves on to the Ye Olde Orchard for the first

afterparty of 2019 with Montreal’s mini-orchestra, THE SKATTON CLUB. Garanteed

to make everyone dance!



Friday, October 18, KMAN AND THE 45's are again part of the festival, this time as

headliners of first main event at Petit Campus. Constantly on tour, always writing

new songs, KMAN & THE 45's are the mainstays of the Montreal scene with their

strong performance . Another big Montreal 2 STONE 2 SKANK, a francophone ska

band that was extremely popular in the late 90s, they came back a few years ago,

and are spoiling us this time with another rare performance not to be missed at the

MSF. Just before them Todd Hembrook of the famous Jamaican soul-ska band

DEAL'S GONE BAD is coming directly from USofA for a single performance on

Canadian soil and for the first time as a solo act. A must see! To open the night,

Montrealers THE SLUMS are returning to the MSF with their energetic ska punk. We

predict and packed and sweaty dancefloor ! The night fea

tures DJ SKIP from Toronto

who will be keeping the vibe going between the bands.

And ofcourse are famous afterparty will be going until the wee hours of the morning

at Ye Olde Orchard with traditional ska hosted by a regular MSF band, Toronto's

SOUND ONE!



For its final night Saturday, October 19 at Petit Campus, the Montreal Ska Festival

returns to the roots of ska with a famous Jamaican artist from the 60s, RUDY MILLS.

A rocksteady collective of Montreal's best musicians will support RUDY MILLS and will

also be performing a set of their own, RUB-A-DUB REBELS. A focal point of the 11th

edition, this rocksteady band will offer a unique reggae sound and is definitely not to

be missed! . Rarely performing, RUDY MILLS was the headliner a the 2019 edition of

the LONDON SKA FESTIVAL and has just released his first and only single since

1968, Lonely. Making their MSF debut, Toronto’s CARDBOARD CROWNS will offer a

very melodic and smooth set. Opening the evening, the KMAN gang comes back

under the name of SKA-MONES with their ska interpretation of a well-known punk

band… Very innovative evening with once again exclusive performances.



Ending the night right at Ye Olde Orchard, the extraordinairy SENTRIES from Ottawa

will keep the party going with singalongs and dancy ska tunes.



Sunday, October 20, everyone will gather for the traditional hungover brunch at Ye

Olde Orchard. Live music will be featured by none other than the Queen of ska, THE

FABULOUS LOLO. It is with many of her friends that LORRAINE MULLER is back again

performing at the MSF. Member of the KINGPINS, THE HANDCLAPS, a many more

musical projects , Lorraine is also a partner of the MSF. This intimate show

alongside bacon and scrambled egges is the final event of this 11th édition. Come for

free music, coffee, Beau's beer or a traditional Bloody Ceasar to close your ska

weekend. Happy festival to all!

Buy your tickets



You can buy your tickets online at https://lepointdevente.com/societe-ska-demontreal

For more information and to see the complete programing, visit:



• http://en.montrealskafestival.ca/



About the festival

Established since 2009, the Montreal Ska Festival is an initiative of the Ska Society of

Montreal, a non-profit organization. The vocation of the festival is to showcase and

recognize Quebec and Canadian ska music and culture. Over the years, the Montreal

Ska Festival has become a highly anticipated event for both the fans and the general

public. Celebrating its 11th anniversary today, the festival is a legacy to Montreal's

long tradition of ska music and the city's deep love for that genre. Since its creation,

the festival has received hundreds of artists from around the world, including more

than a third from Quebec.