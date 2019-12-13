MONTREAL -- He's considered one of Canada's most successful singer-songwriters, and on Friday Andy Kim signed the Golden Book at Montreal City Hall.

"He's like a pre-cursor to the Celine Dions of Montreal and Quebec, and the Guy Lalibertes and all the other people that have come since and put Montreal on the map for a multitude of different reasons and different things that they do – but Andy Kim was there back in the day," said city councillor Sterling Downey.

Kim is best known for hit songs like "Rock Me Gently" and "Sugar Sugar,' made famous by The Archies. He was born and raised in Montreal.

In an emotional speech, he talked about what the city means to him.

"I'd just like to stay in this moment, so that's why I get emotional, because I don't know if I deserve all the love my music does," he said.

Kim is also being honoured this evening with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame at Place des Arts.