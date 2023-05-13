Montreal singer La Zarra competing for France at Eurovision

She's glamorous, she's bold, and she's a born-and-raised Montrealer.

Singer La Zarra is representing France at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, aiming for the nation's first win in 46 years.

While not a French national, La Zarra, currently lives in Paris and was handpicked to compete for the country with her track Évidemment (Evidently). She co-wrote the song with fellow Montrealer Benny Adam and co-produced it with Montrealers Banx & Ranx.

The singer is following in the footsteps of Quebec's number-one songstress, Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland at Eurovision in 1988.

And in 2023, for the first time ever, non-participating countries can vote for their favourite Eurovision song.

France is counting on La Zarra to bring in supporters from Canada as well as Morocco, her family's country of origin.

La Zarra -- whose real name is Fatima Zahra Hafdi -- was working on and off as a hairdresser in Montreal before her music career took off.

Her hit 2021 track Tu t'en iras (You'll Leave) went platinum in France and won her the francophone Breakout Songwriter Award at the 2022 Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) Awards.

Ahead of the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday, she ranked sixth out of 26 contestants.

Votes can be cast on the Eurovision website or through the app.

With files from The Canadian Press.