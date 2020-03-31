MONTREAL -- Montreal is opening new overflow shelters to help the city’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new temporary shelter will open Tuesday at Bonsecours Market in Old Montreal and accommodate 50 men, said Mayor Valerie Plante in a news conference accompanied by Samuel Watts, director-general and president of the Welcome Hall Mission.

The Jean-Claude-Malépart Centre will also open as a shelter Tuesday, offering 60 places for men and women.

Another 100 beds will open up at the former Royal Victoria Hospital for the most vulnerable homeless population, including the elderly. That centre will serve as a site for homeless people awaiting COVID-19 test results, as well as treating those who are diagnosed with the virus.

The additional beds come in addition to the site announced last week Guy-Favreau Complexe for men and the Downtown YMCA for women.

A total of 350 new spots are an addition to the regular shelters in the city.

Three new outdoor day centres are opening to the homeless population Tuesday at Place du Canada, Jeanne-Mance Park and near the Francis-Bouillon Arena. These new sitesare in addition to two other sites that recently opened at Cabot Square and Place Émilie-Gamelin.



The city also said it has set up 24 sanitation huts, mostly in the downtown area, to give homeless people access to toilets and running water.

“We are definitely devoted to leaving nobody behind,” said Plante.

A meals-on-wheels project will also begin on Tuesday to distribute food to the homeless community.

Plante said the city was able to obtain protective and sanitary gear to help protect workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

