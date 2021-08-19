MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is seeking to ban many single-use plastics as of March 2023 and to ban most plastic bags by December 2022.

The Plante administration tabled a motion Wednesday calling for the change.

Under the plan, plastic straws will still be sold in stores but no longer available in restaurants. Plastic utensils, along with some types of drinking glasses and food containers are also set to be banned under the plan.

Other single-use plastic items sold in stores will not be affected, including bags for fruits and vegetables.

Businesses that don't respect the bylaw could face fines between $400 and $4,000.