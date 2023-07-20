Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament

Montreal Scrabble champion Joshua Sokol poses with a board at the NASPA annual Scrabble Players Championship, where he won the top prize of $10,000 on July 19, 2023 (Image provided by Josh Greenway) Montreal Scrabble champion Joshua Sokol poses with a board at the NASPA annual Scrabble Players Championship, where he won the top prize of $10,000 on July 19, 2023 (Image provided by Josh Greenway)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon