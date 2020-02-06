MONTREAL -- A massive winter storm is expected to slam Montreal on Friday.

Several institutions, including McGill University, said they were monitoring the situation. Several school boards had already cancelled classes. It's the first snow day of the year.

Here's the school boards that have announced closures, for all their schools, centres and offices, on Friday, Feb. 7:

Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB)

The Commission Scolaire de Montreal (CSDM)

The Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB)

The Commission Scolaire Pointe-De-L'ile (CSPI)

The following private schools are also closed:

Selwyn House

The Study

Solomon Schecter academy

This story will be updated with all the latest school closures.