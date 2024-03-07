MONTREAL
    • Montreal school bus union workers accept conciliator's settlement proposal

    In this photo taken using a drone, school buses are seen in a lot in Ottawa on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) In this photo taken using a drone, school buses are seen in a lot in Ottawa on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Transco school buses in Montreal are expected to be back on the road by Monday.

    Union workers with Transco school bus company have accepted a negotiation proposal submitted by a conciliator, voting 69.4 per cent in favour of the settlement, which was submitted Wednesday.

    The terms of the proposal include a 43 per cent pay increase over the six-year term of the new collective agreement, retroactive to July 1, 2022.

    "During this period, our current weekly salary of $634 will rise to $907 on July 1, 2027. We also won an increase in our vacation scale to 10 per cent after the 15th year of service, as well as a 6th day of sick leave in 2025," said Carole Laplante, president of STTT-CSN, in a news release.

    The union, which represents 350 school bus drivers, has been on strike since Oct. 31, 2023.

    Some 15,000 students in Montreal's school service centres and school boards have not had school transportation since then. The strike affected kids at the English Montreal and Lester B. Pearson school boards, the Montreal and Marguerite-Bourgeoys service centres, as well as Collège Sainte-Anne.

    The union said it expects service to return for those students on Monday after March break.

    - With files from The Canadian Press.

