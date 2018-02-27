

CTV Montreal





School bus drivers on the island of Montreal are staging a strike on Wednesday.

The 330 drivers work for Transco will spend Feb. 28 debating pressure tactics as they attempt to negotiate a new contract.

The drivers, who work part-time, earn about $20,000 per year. They are asking for a raise of two percent per year for three years.

Transco brings about 15,000 students to school at four school boards on the island of Montreal, as well as College Sainte Anne.