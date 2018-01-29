

CTV Montreal





School bus drivers in Montreal are on strike Tuesday and Wednesday after rejecting their latest contract offer.

Drivers notified school boards that they will not work on Tuesday Jan. 30 and Wednesday Jan 31 as a result.

That would affect every school board on the island of Montreal as well as students at College Ste. Anne in Lachine, but not every school bus route, since some schools have contracts with two or more companies.

The labour dispute will affect nearly 15,000 students in more than 300 school courses in Montreal. The school boards and the school affected are:

Montreal English School Board: 4,224 students on 88 routes;

Lester B. Pearson School Board: 2,640 students on 55 routes;

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board: 3,936 students on 82 routes;

Commission scolaire de Montréal: 2,832 students on 59 routes;

Collège Saint-Anne, a private institution: 864 students on 18 routes.

The schools will remain open, and board officials have said students who are late to class will not be penalized.

Elementary schools have also been making arrangements to provide daycare service before and after school for students, but they are encouraging students to carpool, or for parents to arrange playdates after school.

“We will reluctantly kick off our two-day strike tomorrow morning knowing full well that it will have an impact on the thousands of students we meet every morning, students we safely transport to their community and school,” said Carole Laplante, president of the bus drivers’ union STTT–CSN.

Drivers make roughly $20,000 per year and are asking for a two per cent pay increase per year.

Transco, a subsidiary of First Student Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio, is offering a five-year contract with no increase in the first two years, followed by three years of pay increases at half the rate of inflation.