School bus drivers on the island of Montreal have approved a new contract with Transco.

Eighty-one percent of the drivers voted in favour of the contract that was negotiated on March 6, following three days of strikes.

The five-year contract includes a 1.4 percent pay raise for the past year, as well a 1.6 percent raise on July 1, 2018, 2 percent on July 1, 2019, and 3 percent for 2020 and 2021.

The initial contract offer from Transco was to freeze wages for two years, then increase them at half the rate of inflation for three years.

Drivers currently make about $20,000 per year.

Transco provides bus service to all four school boards operating on the island of Montreal, as well as for a private school: College Sainte Anne.

Following the job action taken by school bus drivers on the island of Montreal, drivers in Laval, Longueuil, Sainte Julie, Vaudreuil-Dorion, and Dorval belong to the Teamsters Union, and have all rejected the latest offer from their employer.