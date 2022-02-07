After three high school coaches were charged with sexual assault and other sex offences last week, École Secondaire Saint-Laurent in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough said it has hired an outside firm to investigate the circumstances that led to the alleged crimes.

The three coaches were all part of the school’s girls basketball program and were arrested at the school last Wednesday.

The accused are Robert Luu, 31, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Daniel Lacasse, 43.

In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, the Centre des services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSSMB) said it was “very concerned” about the allegations.

It also said the allegations were “contradictory” to information provided to the school, but did not provide specific details about what it meant.

“An external firm has been mandated to establish an accurate picture of the work climate and to shed light on these reported events,” the school board said in the release.

The announcement comes after one of the accused, Boislard, was released on bail while the other two are waiting to set a date for their own bail hearings.

Daniel Lacasse, 43, who’s facing one count of invitation to sexual touching of a minor between 2010 and 2012, will return to court on Feb. 10.

Co-accused Robert Luu, 31, will return to court on Tuesday. He is facing two counts of sexual touching and one count of sexual assault, but on a different alleged victim, this time between 2014 and 2017.

The school board said it would take action if the external firm makes recommendations after its probe into the matter. It also said a team of experts has been deployed to support students and staff immediately after the arrests were made.

“The CSSMB community will always be encouraged to speak out to the appropriate authorities," the board said. "To this end, the CSSMB remains in communication with the SPVM.”