

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s auxiliary firefighters celebrated their 75th anniversary with a parade along Mount-Royal Ave. on Saturday.

The auxiliary force first came together on Sept. 10, 1944. Their mission: to provide assistance to the city’s firefighters when a blaze broke out.

In 2019, there are 26 members of the force.

“Our job is to take care of the firefighters on the fire scene,” said auxiliary firefighters president Steve Garnett. “We basically have refreshments in the vehicle, we do first aid and we do rehab. We ourselves are not heroes, we rescue the heroes so the heroes can continue on being the heroes that they are.”

Some of those who took part in the parade come from a long line of firefighters. Pierre-Marc Surprennant showed off his sleeve tattoo dedicated to firefighters.

“My dad was a chief. My grandfather was a lieutenant here in Montreal and I have an uncle that was a chief,” he said. “They like to help people. Even when they’re off duty they always try to do events and charities so I find it very important to support them.”