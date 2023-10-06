Montreal's Trudeau airport trying to reduce congestion at customs
Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) management says it is working to find solutions to reduce congestion and delays at customs at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
ADM President and CEO Yves Beauchamp met with provincial Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault on Monday, according to Noovo Info, to discuss issues affecting the airport.
This comes after traffic at the airport increased dramatically post-pandemic, causing frustration and confusion for many travellers.
The ADM says the two discussed several topics, including short-term solutions to relieve congestion and debating ways to improve communication and mitigation measures during roadwork and construction.
Other issues raised include improving assistance by border control, travel with the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) and following up on illegal taxis.
The organization states it intends to present a complete plan to Quebec's transport ministry by the end of the fall.
The ADM says it has also applied to have a seat on the Mobilité Montréal committee to better understand traffic problems in the area.
Aéroports de Montréal says it has logged 5.3 million passengers at the airport between April and June 2023 -- 6.1 per cent more than in the same period of 2019 and 32.9 per cent more than in 2022.
