

CTV Montreal





To kick of the start of a bustling summer tourist season, Tourisme Montreal officially launched their plan for the summer on Monday.

The organization hopes to attract 13.5 million visitors every year by 2022 – with no hangover expected after all the hype around the 375th anniversary celebrations in 2017, when tourist spending reached $4 billion.

“We’re looking at a six per cent increase in spending and four per cent in terms of number of tourism year over year,” said Yves Lalumiere, president of Tourisme Montreal.

To get the season rolling, dozens of companies were on display at the Palais des Congres – touting their specialty experiences, like Lachine’s Vortex racing simulators, or combat sports at a Mile-End startup.

“We benefit a lot,” explained Timothy Cheung, who owns Sports de Combats. “We get a lot of bachelor parties from out of town coming into Montreal – especially during the summer.

“If tourism was not promoted as part of Montreal – Montreal is not seen as a tourist destination – we’d have a much rougher go with it,” said David Soued, who works for Vortex Racing.

Even though the city won’t be celebrating a birthday this summer, confidence is still high.

“This summer promises to be even better than last year – no doubt in my mind,” Lalumiere added.