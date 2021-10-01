MONTREAL -- The "third option" in Montreal's municipal election will not touch the Montreal Charter, but its leader promises bilingual services to all in the metropolis and will put the city-state idea on the table.

The new Mouvement Montreal-Ralliement Pour Montreal alliance will continue with part of mayoral candidate Balarama Holness's plan as stated in his party's platform to "officially recognize Montreal as bilingual (French and English) metropolis."

However, Holness said the party won't be pushing Quebec Premier Francois Legault on the Charter of the French Language or that the Montreal Charter should be changed.

"We won't touch the Montreal charter which says Montreal is a French city, but that doesn’t impact the reality which is that Montreal is a multicultural, bilingual city and we are going to provide services, documentation in both languages," he said.

While speaking with Elias Makos on CJAD 800, Holness said that Quebec's Bill 96 was "extremely problematic," particularly the CAQ government's suggestion that it would use the notwithstanding clause to enforce it.

His alliance with Ralliement, however, led to compromises on some of his party's original platform.

Holness is okay with people calling him "Mr. Inclusion," in working with Ralliement mayoral candidate Marc-Antoine Desjardins, who said on Twitter that there would be "no bilingual status" in Montreal, but "a new way of bringing our two solitudes together."

1/2Bonjour,

La charte de la ville de Montréal ne sera pas modifiée.



La valorisation de notre culture et de notre langue française sera maintenue comme prévue dans notre programme.



On s’entend sur le fait que nous avons plus de points en commun que de divergences. — Marc-Antoine Desjardins (@Desjardins_MA) September 30, 2021

"I'm trying to bridge that gap and include these two solitudes that have been divided forever," said Holness.

On making Montreal a city-state, Holness said he wants the $200 billion the metropolis generates to come back to Montreal, and not just the $6 million in the budget.

"The means through which we got to that (city-state status), essentially is that we need more money," said Holness. "Montreal needs to be recognized as a metropolis and does Montreal need to go all the way to the point of being recognized as a city state in order to get more money? That is on the table."

Holness wants the city's budget to be closer to $14 billion.

"The solution I brought forth was the city's state status," he said. "We need to do more to retain more of our finances."