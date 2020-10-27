MONTREAL -- St. Mary's is the latest hospital in Montreal to report a COVID-19 outbreak -- two small and separate outbreaks, in fact.

Two units are affected, with six people testing positive so far, the CIUSSS for Montreal West said Monday.

All patients on the relevant floors have been tested, and control measures have been put in place to stop the infection from spreading, health authorities say.

Last week, Santa Cabrini hospital reported an outbreak in its emergency room.