MONTREAL -- The merchant's association on Montreal's St-Laurent Boulevard says it has been the victim of a Christmas tree-stealing "Grinch."

Tasha Morizio, the head of the association, says her group placed trees in stands along the famous street known for smoked meat, shopping and bars as part of an effort to lift spirits after a tough year for merchants.

She says the trees started disappearing within 48 hours, so her group responded by bolting the trees to their stands.

But then thieves started sawing the trees down, with a total of seven trees being stolen over the last two weeks.

Morizio says the street isn't a stranger to vandalism, as buildings are regularly graffitied and flowers are often plucked from boxes, but nothing like this has happened before.

While Morizio says she's trying to see the humour in the situation, her organization is taking it seriously and has filed a police report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.