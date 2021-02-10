LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- In order to refine its message around the wearing of masks and face coverings, the Monteregie public health department (DSP) on Montreal's South Shore is turning to a control group of citizens ready to share their experience.

Over the next week, around 40 people will take part in virtual discussions on the subject.

It all started with a call on the Monteregie DSP Facebook page Jan. 20.

"Do you want to express yourself on public health interventions related, in particular, to COVID-19? We are currently recruiting citizens for various upcoming consultation projects," read the post.

Among the questions asked in this document attached to a link, were descriptive information such as name, age, contact details and language of expression, and how one wants to participate: either through a telephone interview, an online focus group or a survey.

Finally, public health suggests a list of topics to question the population about including screening, data made public on the pandemic, vaccination, preventive measures against COVID-19 and many other issues that concern PSD such as the environment, healthy lifestyles and other infectious diseases.

In total, 79 people applied to take part in one or other of the consultations in Monteregie. Other candidates could be added since the form remains available online. Of the group of respondents, about f40 received an invitation for a group discussion on the Zoom platform during the week of Feb. 15.

In the case of the consultation about to begin, the Monteregie DSP wants to "enhance the experiential knowledge of the population by taking into consideration their understanding of our messages."

Health authorities hope to improve their interventions based on this feedback.

"We want to have the opinion of the population on different aspects of our work in order to adjust our interventions taking into account their perception, their needs and their experience," the DSP added.

SPINOFFS

The popular consultation practice is well established in Monteregie.

According to information provided by the public health directorate, eight people were questioned earlier in the pandemic about the composition of the letters of instruction, which were given to people who have obtained a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus as well as to those they had contacted while potentially infected.

The comments gathered from the public would have made it possible to modify, lighten and simplify the document. This same group made it possible to identify the instructions least understood by the population. Video capsules were then produced to facilitate understanding of the explanations for people with lower reading levels.

Other comments on the data published online to follow the evolution of cases in the region were also requested by the DSP of Monteregie in order to improve its regular reports.

-- this report by The Canadian press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.