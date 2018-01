CTV Montreal





The third snow removal operation of this winter begins Monday night.



At least 20 centimetres of snow have fallen in the city, with five more on the way.



Snow clearing will begin at 7 p.m.



City officials, including Mayor Valerie Plante, are urging all roads users to be safe around snow removal trucks and carefully read the signs so the operation can run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.



Plante said the city will, as always, begin with priority areas, including hospitals, bus lanes and major arteries before moving to smaller streets and roads.

Nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicles will work to clear Montreal's 10,000 kilometres of streets and sidewalks.



The Info Neige website will provide details about where snow removal operations are taking place and where parking is banned.

Apps are also available to provide notifications to people on their phones.



As it's the first day of operations, signs banning parking Monday should be up by 3 p.m., while over the next few days, signs banning overnight parking should be up by 11 a.m.

Drivers should remember that if they fail to move their cars where the sign says to do so, it not only slows down operations, but it also means their vehicle will be towed and they will be subject to a fine.