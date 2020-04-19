MONTREAL -- Montreal's Samuel de Champlain Bridge will be turning on its rainbow lights again Sunday night, and next Sunday night as well, Infrastructure Canada announced Sunday morning.

The bridge will be lit up from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"Every Sunday in April, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will take on the colours of the rainbow as a symbol of support to Montrealers, Canadians, and all countries that are facing these difficult times with resilience and courage," Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructures and Communities, said in a statement.

"Take care of yourselves. Together, we will get through this."

Infrastructure Canada is reminding people who venture out to look at the rainbow-lit bridge to follow all public-health orders in effect, particularly social distancing and avoiding public gatherings.

The bridge first turned on its rainbow lights the night of March 29 as a beacon of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic, federal authorities said.