Montreal's REM suffers outage, 141K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm

More than 141,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power and Montreal's light-rail line is out of service as a powerful winter storm swept across the province.

According to the Crown corporation, most of the outages as of 7:45 p.m. were in the Montérégie (50,000 customers) and the Montreal areas (39,000 customers).

Hydro-Quebec says the outages are "mainly caused by the branches and trees that break near the power grid and comes into contact with it," according to a post on social media.

A screenshot of the power outage map on the Hydro-Quebec website as of 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Source: Hydro-Quebec)

The post said there are crews in the field working to restore power and that the "aim is to restore service as quickly as possible. The reliability of service is our priority and we are in action to reduce outages," the post reads.

In Montreal, the REM trains were offline due to a power outage, the train company said on X. It said the restoration time was "undetermined," and is recommending commuters take the shuttle buses that are being made available.

A video posted on social media shows REM trains stuck on the tracks with passengers trapped inside.

Des dizaines de milliers de pannes et deux trains du REM coincés. 🌧️ https://t.co/k9xl0E78bm pic.twitter.com/9FqINYkwbM — Noovo Info (@NoovoInfo) February 29, 2024

City says it is ready for the storm

The City of Montreal said it is prepared for what Mother Nature throws at it.

The city has 1,000 salt trucks and just as many crews ready to hit the road, if needed, as the storm batters the island.

A flash freeze and strong winds are expected as a sharp cold front will sweep across Quebec.

With temperatures set to drop dramatically in just a few hours, it will be "a race against the clock" to de-ice the streets and sidewalks, according to Philippe Sabourin, a city spokesperson.

"It's a long process, it's going to be a long journey for our crews. We need normally between eight and 12 hours to complete the turnaround the network. It's 10,000 kilometres of streets and sidewalks. So it's normal, it takes time," he said in an interview.

He said crews will have to work methodically and not rush the salting operation too soon because of how the weather will play out, so he's asking for residents to be "patient."

"Especially during the evening, we will get a lot of millimetres of rain, then the big drastic change of temperature. So at first, we will wait because if we're spreading salt and rocks when it's raining, that won't be efficient," Sabourin explained.

"We need 500 employees for the spreading operation. And if we're getting more snow that they're calling [for] at this point, we will add another extra 500 employees. So between 500 and 1,000 employees will be deployed."

One of the main concerns for the city is falling tree branches, which is why extra crews will be on standby.

"We're pretty concerned not for the freezing rain, but for those strong winds that could affect the trees in Montreal. So we can easily expect that we will get some power outages, maybe branches falling down or broken trees falling down. So we have everyone on duty for the next night to make sure we will ease the move of every citizen in town tomorrow morning. But of course, if it's not secure, we'll let you know. And we're asking everyone to be cautious tomorrow morning," he said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread wind warnings, including in the Greater Montreal Area, as winds may reach up to 90 km/h. The wind chill could make the temperature feel more like -23.

Residents should take extra care on the roads and sidewalks and take public transit if they can, Sabourin added.