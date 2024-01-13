MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's PWHL home opener at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday

    Montreal goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) leads her team onto the ice for warm up prior to their first PWHL home game against Boston in Montreal on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Montreal goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) leads her team onto the ice for warm up prior to their first PWHL home game against Boston in Montreal on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Montreal hockey fans got their first look at the city's professional women's hockey team when the PWHL season opened on Saturday at the Verdun Auditorium.

    Montreal (2-1-0) hosted Boston (0-0-1)  after beating New York 5-2 on Wednesday. Boston and Montreal met in the preseason with Montreal winning 3-1.

    The game was a sellout with not a seat available in the 4,114-seat arena.

    Boston's game on Monday against Ottawa was postponed due to weather.

    Ann-Renee Desbiens was between the pipes for Montreal against Boston. 

    Montreal's points leaders is Marie-Philip Poulin (three goals, one assist) and Mereza Vanisova (three assists).

