Montreal's PWHL home opener at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday

Montreal hockey fans got their first look at the city's professional women's hockey team when the PWHL season opened on Saturday at the Verdun Auditorium.

Montreal (2-1-0) hosted Boston (0-0-1) after beating New York 5-2 on Wednesday. Boston and Montreal met in the preseason with Montreal winning 3-1.

The game was a sellout with not a seat available in the 4,114-seat arena.

Bon match tout le monde!



The puck has dropped in Verdun! — PWHL Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) January 13, 2024

Boston's game on Monday against Ottawa was postponed due to weather.

Ann-Renee Desbiens was between the pipes for Montreal against Boston.

Montreal's points leaders is Marie-Philip Poulin (three goals, one assist) and Mereza Vanisova (three assists).