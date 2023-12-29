Montreal's PWHL captain Marie-Philip Poulin revealed at Cirque du Soleil show

Those taking in the Cirque du Soleil show CRYSTAL at the Bell Centre were introduced to Montreal's professional women's hockey team captain.

To few hockey fans' surprise, it was four-time Olympic medalist Marie-Philip Poulin.

A figure skater revealed the 32-year-old left winger was the captain during the show, as Montreal gets set for its first game in Ottawa on Jan. 2.

Lors du spectacle CRYSTAL du Circle du Soleil au Centre Bell, la patineuse artistique a dévoilé la capitaine de notre équipe!



Marie-Philip Poulin est votre capitaine de la PWHL Montréal.



During the CRYSTAL Circle du Soleil show at the Bell Centre, the figure skater revealed…

"Captain Clutch" won gold medals with Team Canada at the Olympics in Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014) and Beijing (2022) and won a silver in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

Montreal's assistant captains will be Beijing gold medalist Erin Ambrose, 29, and Laura Stacey, 29, who played with Canada in Beijing and Pyeongchang.

Montreal's first home game will be at the Verdun Auditorium on Jan. 13 against Boston.