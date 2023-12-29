MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's PWHL captain Marie-Philip Poulin revealed at Cirque du Soleil show

    Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin speaks to reporters following the Professional Women's Hockey League’s (PWHL) training camp in Montreal, Saturday, November 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin speaks to reporters following the Professional Women's Hockey League’s (PWHL) training camp in Montreal, Saturday, November 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Those taking in the Cirque du Soleil show CRYSTAL at the Bell Centre were introduced to Montreal's professional women's hockey team captain.

    To few hockey fans' surprise, it was four-time Olympic medalist Marie-Philip Poulin.

    A figure skater revealed the 32-year-old left winger was the captain during the show, as Montreal gets set for its first game in Ottawa on Jan. 2.

    "Captain Clutch" won gold medals with Team Canada at the Olympics in Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014) and Beijing (2022) and won a silver in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

    Montreal's assistant captains will be Beijing gold medalist Erin Ambrose, 29, and Laura Stacey, 29, who played with Canada in Beijing and Pyeongchang.

    Montreal's first home game will be at the Verdun Auditorium on Jan. 13 against Boston.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News