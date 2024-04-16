MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's Pullman wine bar to close after 20 years

    Pullman wine bar in Montreal will close after 20 years. (Xavier Duranleau / CTV News) Pullman wine bar in Montreal will close after 20 years. (Xavier Duranleau / CTV News)
    After 20 years, a well-known wine bar on Parc Avenue in Montreal is closing its doors.

    Pullman announced its closure on social media last week, calling it "a rational decision in relation to the end of our lease."

    Opened in 2004, the wine bar serves small plates and offers a selection of more than 400 wines.

    "We have shared many wonderful bottles and delicious dishes, but also so many first dates, events, tastings, winemaker dinners, weddings, anniversaries, office parties, evenings with friends, revelries... indelible memories that we share with you," it write in the post.

    The wine bar will close on May 18.

