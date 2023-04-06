Montreal's overnight emergency shelters to remain open as thousands remain without power

The City of Montreal and surrounding municipalities opened overnight emergency shelters across the island as hundreds of thousands of residents spend a second night without electricity following Wednesday's ice storm.

The shelters are being operated by the Red Cross and will be opened Thursday as of 9 p.m. for people to spend the night, according to a notice on the city's website. The shelters will remain open Friday night and the Red Cross will reassess the situation on Saturday to see if they need to remain open as power remains off for many.

On Thursday night, around 30 to 40 people (15 families) took refuge in the shelters, according to the Red Cross.

Here are where they are located:

MONTREAL

4880 Van-Horne Avenue, Centre sportif de Côte-des-Neiges à CDN-NDG

3000 Viau Street, Centre Pierre-Charbonneau à Mercier–Hochelaga- Maisonneuve (ouvert 24 h sur 24)

6445 Monkland Avenue, Centre sportif de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce à CDN-NDG

4501 Bannantyne Avenue , Centre communautaire Marcel-Giroux à Verdun

8455 Pré-Laurin Street, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry - annexe à Saint-Léonard

3001 Louvain Street East, Centre Lasallien (centre communautaire) à Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

13800 Pierrefonds Boulevard, École secondaire communautaire de Pierrefonds à Pierrefonds-Roxboro

LAVAL

455 Lausanne Street, Centre communautaire Regent-Martimbeau (Lausanne)

435 Cure-Labelle Boulevard South, Axion 50 plus

The City of Beaconsfield also opened an overnight shelter at the recreation centre located at 1974 City Lane. More information about the shelter is available by calling 514-428-4520.

Earlier on Thursday, many municipalities and boroughs in the Montreal region opened community centres for citizens to charge their electronic devices and stay warm during the power outages caused by Wednesday's ice storm.

The following municipalities and boroughs posted on social media that the following centres, libraries and other spaces are open. To verify if a centre remains open, visit the borough's page.

The City of Montreal's 311 line suggests contacting boroughs directly to determine if a municipal office is open or not.

BOROUGHS

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Cartierville Library, Ahuntsic Library, Centre des loisirs Saints-Martyrs-Canadiens.

Anjou: Anjou Community Centre, Roger-Rousseau Centre, Town Hall basement.

LaSalle: Borough mayor office, Carrefour Recreation and Community Centre of LaSalle.

Lachine: Salon A of Brewer House (from noon to 10 p.m.), Saint-Pierre Library.

Plateau-Mont-Royal: All facilities EXCEPT the Centre Plateau Pool, Access Montreal Office.

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Maisonneuve Library, Maison de la culture Maisonneuve, Hochelaga Library, Langelier Library, Saint-Donat Arena, Clement-Jette Arena

Montreal North: Cultural and Community House, North Montreal Recreation Centre, Yves-Ryan Library

Outremont: Intergenerational Community Centre, the arena and Public Safety.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Sportplexe.

RDP-PAT: Centre Aquatique de RDP, Centre recreatif de RDP.

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie: Etienne-Desmarteau Centre, Pere-Marquette Centre, Marc-Favreau Library.

Saint-Leonard: Coubertin Pavillion, Delorme Pavillion, Giuseppe-Garibaldi Pavillion, Ladauversiere Pavillion.

Verdun: Ile des Soeurs Library, Marcel-Giroux Community Centre, Elgar Community Centre, Verdun Auditorium, Quai 5160, Le centre Enfance famille

Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension: Saint-Michel Arena, Howie-Morenz Arena, Rene-Goupil Pool.

MUNICIPALITIES

Beauharnois: City Hall council room.

Candiac: Romeo-V complex, Library.

Chateauguay: Georges P.-Vanier Cultural Centre.

Dorval: The CCSD (Centre Communautaire Sarto-Desnoyers) and CACS community centres

Hampstead: Irving I. Adessky Community Centre.

Hudson: Hudson Community Centre open with coffee and food.

Ile-Perrot: Community Centre, Michel-Martin Chalet (for showers).

Laval: Neighbourhood libraries or shopping centres.

Lavaltrie: City Hall.

Mascouche: Grand-Coteau pavilion, IexWater Complex Desjardins.

Mercier: Roger Tougas Community Centre, Mercier Library.

Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot: The Carrefour Notre-Dame (hot meal served at 4 p.m.).

Pincourt: The Omni-Centre.

Pointe-Claire: Bob-Birnie Arena and local library.

Repentigny: Centre Laurent-Venne and Jacques-Dupuis Aquatic Centre.

Rosemere: Community centre and library.

Saint-Amable: City Hall (Simon Lacoste Room) and Library de Saint-Amable.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue: Aumais Park Chalet and City Hall.

Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines: Jean-Guy Cardinal Centre.

Saint-Colomban: Saint-Colomban Library.

Saint-Joseph-du-Lac: Municipal Hall.

Sainte-Julie: Public Library de Sainte-Julie.

Saint-Lazare: St. Angelica Room at City Hall.

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac: Laurent-Savage Community Centre and Library.

Westmount: Victoria Hall and Westmount Leisure Centre.





If you have information for citizens regarding open centres, email us at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.