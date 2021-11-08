MONTREAL -- The votes are in and mayors for Montreal's on-island suburbs have been elected or acclaimed. Here's the full list.



Baie D’Urfe

Heidi Ektvedt: elected by acclamation

Beaconsfield

Georges Bourelle: 2,858

Johanne Hudon-Armstrong: 2,369

Cote-St-Luc

Mitchell Brownstein: 5,524

David Tordjman: 3,354

Dollard-Des Ormeaux

Alex Bottausci: elected by acclamation

Dorval

Marc Doret: 2,768

Giovanni Baruffa: 713

Richard Moreau: 616

Marc Barrette: 236

L’Ile Dorval

Gisèle Chapleau: elected by acclamation

Hampstead

Jeremy Levi: 1,187

William Steinberg: 965

Kirkland

Michel Gibson: 3,680

Lucien Pigeon: 714

Montreal East

Anne St-Laurent: 779

Robert Coutu: 621

Anik Ruel: 148

Montreal West

Beny Massela: elected by acclamation

Pointe-Claire

Tim Thomas: 4,535

John Belvedere 4,474

Lois Butler: 868

Senneville

Julie Brisebois: elected by acclamation

Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue

Paola Hawa: 931

Francis Juneau: 775

Town of Mount Royal (TMR)

Peter J. Malouf: 3,710

Michelle Setlakwe: 2,978

Westmount