MONTREAL -- Montrealers only have a few hours to go before they find out who will be their new -- or not-so-new -- mayor.

This year's tight race, which polls showed was neck-and-neck until this week, will be decided late Sunday.

Polls close at 8 p.m., and voters should be able to expect early results to start trickling in by 9 p.m.

Current mayor Valérie Plante and former mayor Denis Coderre, who Plante ousted in 2017, have been battling it out for weeks, with third candidate Balarama Holness appearing to lag in support.

One poll showed this week that Plante had pulled ahead by six percentage points, but one fact that seems clear so far about this election is that turnout is very, very low - as of 4 p.m., it was under 32 per cent.

That means the race will be decided by only about 400,000 people, unless there's a very significant bump by the time polls close. A close race could come down to a few thousand votes.

The three parties are all set up at election-night headquarters, with the two major parties downtown and the third candidate in Saint-Henri.

Projet Montreal, the party of Valérie Plante and the current administration, is holding theirs at the Theatre Olympia on Sainte-Catherine St.

Denis Coderre's Ensemble Montreal is gathering at a reception centre on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. near Square-Victoria.

And Mouvement Montreal, the party of Balarama Holness, will watch results at Maison Principale, a space in the heart of Saint-Henri on Couvent St.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Follow CTV Montreal's liveblog here.