MONTREAL -- It's still unsafe for swimming, but Montreal’s new 'Plage de l'Est' is open in the city’s east end.

The redevelopment of the waterfront near the Beaudoin Marina in Pointe-aux-Trembles has been ongoing for years.

Montrela Mayor Valerie Plante was on hand Monday with Quebec's minister responsible for the Montreal region, Chantal Rouleau.

“It’s a great day,” said Plante. “It’s work that has been started a lnog time ago because of a lot of efforts, and citizens’ energy as well, so we’re really proud to launch the Plage de l’Est.”

The city is still working with the provincial government to clean the riverbed sediment to allow for swimming sometime in the future.