Montreal's metro network to get five new stations along Blue Line in east end

After decades of talk, the Montreal metro’s Blue Line is finally getting an extension.

Officials from all three levels of government made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying it will build five new stations in the city’s east end by 2029.

Most of the $6.4 billion needed for the extension will come from the Quebec government, with $1.3 billion from the federal government.

The five new metro stations are located along Jean-Talon Street at the intersections with Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire, and Langelier Boulevards, and at Bélanger Street, on either side of Highway 25, for the Anjou terminal station.



The Montreal metro's blue line is set to get five new stations.



The transit project’s goal is to better serve the city’s east end, connecting it to the planned REM de l’Est light rail system, as well as commercial arteries and the Galeries d’Anjou.

"The Blue Line will go to Anjou. The project has been improved to open up a complete population who will now have access to a public transportation system worthy of the name," said Quebec Junior Transport Minister and Minister for Montreal Chantal Rouleau, adding that it aims to improve "mobility in the metropolitan region and to revitalize the east end of Montreal."

Rouleau made the announcement alongside federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, and chair of the STM board of directors, Éric Alan Caldwell.

"Our administration has always made mobility a priority and we have worked tirelessly to make the extension of the Blue Line a reality," said Plante. The city plans to integrate the stations into economic development projects and living environments, including 13,000 new housing units that she said "will energize the area and the commercial arteries."



The last time politicians had announced the extension of the Blue Line was in the spring of 2018, six months before the provincial election.

At that time, construction of the five new stations to Anjou was estimated to cost $3.9 billion and was scheduled to begin in 2020 with an estimated completion date of 2026. The new $6.4 billion estimate takes into account inflation and delays that could be caused by supply chain issues.

The Blue Line extension has been discussed in various forms since 1979. Excavation is now scheduled to begin in 2023 for a 2029 start date.

With files from The Canadian Press