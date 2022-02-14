It's music to the ears of musicians and public transit commuters across Montreal.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced Monday that performers will once again be allowed to serenade people in its underground network, in accordance with public health guidelines.

Starting Feb. 14, musicians can book their slots in ten authorized locations across the city's Metro system:

Berri-UQAM in the corridor to Yellow line, Saint-Denis Street entrance and Sainte-Catherine Street entrance;

in the corridor to Yellow line, Saint-Denis Street entrance and Sainte-Catherine Street entrance; Jean-Talon at the Snowdon platform, Jean-Talon Street southeast entrance and corridor to Montmorency platform;

at the Snowdon platform, Jean-Talon Street southeast entrance and corridor to Montmorency platform; Guy-Concordia at the Guy Street entrance;

at the Guy Street entrance; Square-Victoria-OACI at the corridor to the Saint-Jacques Street entrance;

at the corridor to the Saint-Jacques Street entrance; Sherbrooke at the corridor to Berri and de Rigaud streets entrance.

at the corridor to Berri and de Rigaud streets entrance. Lucien-L’Allier on the second level.

The STM adds reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

[Musicians] ���� The musicians are back in the métro! 10 locations are reopened upon reservation.



������Berri-UQAM (3)

����Jean-Talon (3)

��Guy-Concordia

��Sherbrooke, Lucien-L'Allier and Square-Victoria-OACI



Health measures still apply. More info ⏩ https://t.co/FgwZzfNHag pic.twitter.com/PuJj47GkY3 — STM (@stminfo) February 14, 2022

"Reservations are made in two-hour blocks beginning at 5:30 a.m.," the transit agency notes. "There is a limit of one time slot per day, per lyre and 10 reservations per week."

Certain health guidelines must be respected during a performance, including:

Face coverings must be worn at all times.

Singing is not permitted in the Metro until further notice.

Performances with wind instruments are not permitted in the Metro until further notice.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or are waiting for test results, follow the health guidelines in effect and stay home.

Any musician wishing to book a spot can do so online.

The STM notes performers must keep their proof of booking on hand at all times.

Anyone with questions is asked to e-mail STMlyres@stm.info