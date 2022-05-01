Montreal's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Madrid Open in straight sets

Leylah Annie Fernandez was upset on Sunday at the Madrid Open, as the 17-seed lost to un-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 32.

Since winning the Monterrey Open in March, the 19-year-old southpaw from Montreal has been eliminated in early rounds of four straight WTA tournaments.

Not to be for Leylah Annie Fernandez, she loses 6-4, 6-4 to Jil Teichmann.



Very competitive match and a good fight from Fernandez. Now it's on to Rome for the Canadian! — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) May 1, 2022

Fellow Quebecer Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Estoril Open in the quarterfinals on Friday. He plays in the Madrid Open on Tuesday.