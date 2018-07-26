Featured Video
Montreal’s large Greek community is helping its homeland
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:27PM EDT
Montreal’s large Greek community is helping its homeland in the midst of raging, deadly wildfires.
John Theodosopoulos of the Hellenic Congress of Quebec offers details on what it is doing to help -- and how you can get involved.
