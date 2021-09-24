MONTREAL -- The Lafontaine Tunnel toward Montreal will be closed to traffic this weekend.

The tunnel closes after midnight Friday night (at 12:30 a.m. Saturday) and remains closed until 5 a.m. Monday.



Drivers are asked to take another route between the South Shore and Montreal, notably the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.







Highway 25 north from the tunnel to Beaubien Street is also closing after midnight – but all the merges and exits, including those at Notre-Dame Street and Sherbrooke Street, close even earlier, at 9:30 p.m. Friday.



Transport Quebec also says there will be a partial closure of a section of Notre-Dame Street East, in the Port of Montreal area, as of Sunday evening for a week to carry out sidewalk and pedestrian crossing repairs.

The partial closure will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and end Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8 a.m.

One of two lanes will be closed on Notre-Dame Street East:

Westbound between Saint-Just Street and Curatteau Street

Eastbound between de Boucherville Street and Curatteau Street

Sidewalks will be closed, but a safety corridor will be in place to allow pedestrian traffic

The work may be modified, postponed or cancelled in case of inclement weather.

Another closure of note: the Sources Boulevard merge onto Highway 20 westbound closes Friday night until mid-October.



