MONTREAL -- If you were to take a lyric from comedian Adam Sandler’s pretty famous Hanukkah song and adapt it to COVID times, it might go something like this: stay in your pyjamakas, it’s time for Hanukkah!

Hanukkah 2020. There’s nowhere to go, no big party to plan, no dressy outfit to wear - the virus has seen to that.

But it can’t prevent Jewish families and individuals in Montreal from lighting the first of eight candles on Thursday evening just after sundown, creating that special Hanukkah glow.

There might be some sadness about being separated from family and friends, but Rabbi Boris Dolin from Congregation Dorshei Emet in Montreal said this may be the year to celebrate Hanukkah’s beauty and simplicity - while staying safe.

Families often place their lit Hanukiyahs (Hanukkah menorahs) in the window, to show their Jewish pride, and to share the light.

The holiday is “really about sitting around your table, lighting candles, having a few bites of chocolate and a doughnut and being with family,” said Dolin.

That being said, Dolin, known as Rabbi Boris to his congregation, will be hosting a big Hanukkah party for his members, on Zoom.

From his living room, along with his wife and three young children, Dolin, an accomplished banjo and guitar player, will be singing songs and leading Hanukkah games.

This rabbi knows how to throw a virtual party - he had 100 guests 'over' to his place last Passover.

Dolin also recorded six Hanukkah songs in Hebrew and English so that everyone celebrating can hit ‘play’ (watch the video above) and enjoy his take on some holiday classics.

Jennifer Croll Wolfe plans to celebrate this year “just us, our little nuclear family of five,” around their dining room table, instead of at a gathering that might include parents and in-laws.

They’ll light candles online with friends and family, she’ll find new recipes every night for different kinds of traditional foods like sufganiyot (doughnuts) and “we’ll have some vodka with our latkes!”

As far as important Jewish holidays go, Hanukkah is a minor player but that doesn’t make it any less meaningful or joyous.

The focus is usually on the children, who sprawl on the floor to play dreidel games (spinning tops bearing letters of the Hebrew alphabet), as they scarf down the sweet treats.

Montreal family doctor Barry Slapcoff is hoping to recreate some of that family energy with his Zoom extravaganza, bringing together four generations. The youngest just turned one and the most senior just celebrated his 90th.

“I can envision somewhere between 20 and 25 screens...I’m hoping everyone will bring their menorah and all light their candles simultaneously,” he said.

Due to his profession, Slapcoff sees stress everywhere he turns, and that’s why it’s especially important to celebrate this year.

“It’s probably more important than it has been in previous years. Relationships are strained during the pandemic,” he said.