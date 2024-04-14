Montreal's homemade doughnut shops sweetening the city's foodscape
Homemade doughnut shops seem to be gaining in popularity, and there's no sign of stopping at some of Montreal's most in-demand spots.
Bernie Beigne has been satisfying the sweet tooth of Montrealers since its opening in 2021.
"We've just constantly been growing. One of our biggest challenges here is managing the growth," said co-owner Dean Giannarakis.
Though flavours like matcha white chocolate or grape Hubba Bubba are more of the cutting-edge variety, the Mile-End shop's co-owner said they owe their success to the old-school approach.
"It's a small family business," he said. "Everyone is somehow related or connected from many years ago."
The window-facing glazing station is also a nod to old-fashioned bakeries, which is a nostalgic experience for some.
"Doughnuts, really homemade doughnuts, really existed when I was a kid in Montreal," said food critic Lesley Chesterman. "And then I saw all those homemade doughnut places disappear when the chains took over."
Chesterman added that the loss of these shops left Montrealers craving the baked goods.
In Montreal's NDG neighbourhood, restauranteur Terry Axiotis noticed a void in the market and decided to fill it.
"I think people still like that feeling of seeing people make a fresh donut in-house, all the time from scratch," said the Homer's Donuts owner. "So because you're doing it from scratch, I think people feel like, you know what, it's worth it."
He said good dough is the key to success, in his opinion.
"It's really good dough," said NDG resident Dale Charles. "It's moist."
Charles was hooked from her very first visit when Homer's Donuts opened at the end of March.
Line-ups are now a daily occurance at both shops, and some customers will travel to get a dozen.
"Honestly, it's just all the flavours that are available," said Stephanie Couillard, a Laurentians resident. "Especially for our kids. They love all the colourful ones."
Chesterman now considers homemade doughnuts a staple in the city.
"Maybe right now it's a little trendy with these stores, but it's not like things, you know, even something like tacos,". he said. "Is tacos a trend? No, because if they're good, they're good and they'll always be there."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Unstoppable Scheffler wins another Masters green jacket
Scottie Scheffler pulled ahead in the Masters with magnificent shots Sunday and poured it on along the back nine at Augusta National for a 4-under 68 to claim his second green jacket in three years.
Thousands still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages
Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.
BREAKING At least 15 people dead and up to 60 missing in Congo landslide, officials say
A landslide in southwest Congo caused by heavy rains killed at least 15 people and left as many as 60 others missing, local officials said Sunday.
Survivors of 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing take legal action against intelligence agency
More than 250 survivors of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England are taking legal action against Britain's domestic intelligence agency, lawyers said.
'We will hit back': Israeli ambassador to Canada on potential response to Iran’s attack
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Canada's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says Canada's exclusion from AUKUS — the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — was not intended to send any particular message.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Male fatally shot in Toronto's Weston area
Police are investigating after a male was fatally shot in Toronto’s Weston area late Sunday afternoon.
-
Thousands still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages
Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist pronounced dead following Brampton collision
One person has died after the driver of a vehicle and a motorcyclist collided on Sunday afternoon in Brampton.
Ottawa
-
'Incredibly tragic:' Ottawa residents shocked by death of teen in Centretown park
Shaken residents of Ottawa worked Sunday to process the aftermath of an apparent fight that killed a teenager in Centretown on Friday night.
-
Seriously injured woman extricated following 2-vehicle collision at east Ottawa intersection
Ottawa Fire Services says crews have extricated a trapped woman, 31, following a two-vehicle collision that happened at a major east Ottawa intersection Sunday morning.
-
Residents concerned over wildlife strategy as city looks to review decade-old policy
The City of Ottawa released the results of its Wildlife Strategy Survey showing the majority of people are in favour of protecting wildlife and want the city to take a more proactive, instead of reactive, approach to human-wildlife conflicts.
Atlantic
-
1 dead, 5 injured after two-vehicle collision in New Brunswick
Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.
-
Emotional goodbyes in Halifax as HMCS Montreal prepares to deploy overseas
There were plenty of tears and lots of hugs as HMCS Montreal prepared to deploy on Operation Horizon in the Indo-Pacific.
-
Moncton Wellness Expo expects to draw a crowd of 3,500
Filled with 62 different vendors this year, the Moncton Wellness Expo aims to provide something for everyone when it comes to their personal health journey this weekend.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake state of emergency, flooding update
The state of emergency remains in effect in Kirkland Lake on Sunday following the heavy rainfall in the region on Friday, which caused the overflow of Murdoch Creek and a surcharge of the town’s sanitary system which prompted the emergency declaration.
-
Canada and other G7 nations 'strongly condemn' Iran's attack on Israel
Canada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.
-
More northern Ont. towns affected by flooding, emergencies declared
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
London
-
Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
-
Sarnia police make arrest after violent home invasion
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener
Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Mystery object, police raid spa, Ford on Wilmot land controversy
A mystery object that crashed through a roof, a police raid of a Cambridge spa, and Premier Ford addressing the Wilmot land acquisition controversy round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Another police raid after magic mushroom stores reopen from previous raid
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
-
Thousands still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages
Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.
Windsor
-
Windsor man embarks on 17-day walk from Detroit to Nashville
As a seasoned guitar player and the owner of a music-themed lounge in downtown Windsor, Michael Showers knows a thing or two about the power of a good melody on a person’s soul — but his mission to walk more than 850 kilometres through four U.S. states might be his greatest hit yet.
-
Windsor police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing incident
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
-
Robotics and coding competition returns to inspire young innovators at University of Windsor
The Canadian International Robotics and Coding Competition returned to the University of Windsor this weekend, lowering its age limit to promote STEM education to children as young as four years old.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle early Sunday morning
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday after a crash in downtown Barrie.
-
Young Elmvale prodigy recognized for coding talents
A 12-year-old local with autism has been recognized for his creativity and video game coding.
-
Search for missing Newmarket man comes to an end
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Jewish leader shares message from Israel during Iran attack
As Iran launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend, a local Jewish leader was in Tel Aviv.
-
Decades in the making, B.C. signs agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
-
8 years since B.C. declared public health emergency, toxic drug crisis rages on
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
Vancouver Island
-
Decades in the making, B.C. signs agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
-
8 years since B.C. declared public health emergency, toxic drug crisis rages on
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
-
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich backyard
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
‘They’re going to be missed’: Mitzi’s Restaurant customers line the block for the last time
Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.
-
Winnipeg police investigating stabbing outside St. James restaurant
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
-
American Cornhole League makes Canadian tour stop in Airdrie
The Airdrie Curling Club swapped rocks for bean bags this weekend.
-
Sculptor Selma Burke comes to imaginative, exuberant life in Calgary world premiere of new drama
Who gets to be statues?
Edmonton
-
'Like a bomb': SUV crashes through 2 townhomes in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
-
Glenora home damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
A Glenora home was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.
Regina
-
No injuries reported after chlorine gas leak forces evacuation of Regina YMCA
Regina's northwest YMCA was forced to evacuate due to a chlorine gas leak.
-
Gun, drug charges laid against man who jumped out of 3rd storey window: Regina police
A Winnipeg man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Regina – which involved a several story high leap from an apartment building.
-
Regina group cleaning up North Central alley by alley
A small but mighty group of volunteers is working to clean up garbage in North Central Regina, one alley at a time.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Dalmeny hosts Jarome Iginla for honorary practice
The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.
-
Saskatoon police investigating collision on Taylor Street East
Drivers may expect delays on Taylor Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a collision early Sunday morning.