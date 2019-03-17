

CTV Montreal





What's considered routine for some people, is pampering for others.

For the first time ever, the Welcome Hall Mission hosted a 'Dream Day' for the homeless.

The event offered things like haircuts, as well as foot and dental care to the less fortunate.

“Things that you and I might take for granted, like getting a haircut or even things that might be a treat for us - like a massage,” explained Sam Watts, “We think that it’s something that should be part of the experience of someone in order to raise their self-confidence and give them a sense of personal dignity.”

More than a hundred volunteers from a number of organizations came together to put on the event.

For Josee Denys, it's about more than a haircut.

“It’s not only the hair its talking with them, its making them laugh making them feel human again,” Denys explained. “They are human, and too many times people walk by on the street and don’t even greet them - so you know it’s too bad.”

Although an exact number of homeless people in the city is difficult to document, the last census revealed there are more than 3,000 in Montreal.

Recently, there have been measures put in place to help those on the street, like converting the old Royal Victoria Hospital into a temporary shelter.

The head of the Welcome Hall Mission says this event is to narrow the gap between the public and the homeless community.

“I think this event highlights the fact that we need to see people who are experiencing homelessness as human beings,” Watts explained.

“I think once we begin to do that and stop bringing this sort of 19th century mentality to solving the problems connected to homelessness, we’ll make some strides in this area,” Watts added.