The Defi Metropolitain, which takes place Sunday, is the first of several activities that will follow one another all week as part of Montreal's "Go Velo" festival, running until the Tour de l'Ile next Sunday.

Le Defi Metropolitain is an untimed event where cyclists travel the distance of their choice, between 50, 75, 100, 125 or 150 km.

This year, the route touches the southwestern tip of the metropolitan area, bordered by Ontario, the Ottawa River and the St. Lawrence River.

Leaving Vaudreuil-Dorion, most of the route will be at the water's edge, via Pointe-des-Cascades, Les Cèdres and Coteau-du-Lac.

The popular Tour la Nuit will take place on Friday.

Young singer-songwriter and performer Émile Bilodeau agreed to be the spokesperson for this year's festival.

Accompanied by musicians, he will also start the Tour de l'Île "in song" on June 3rd, offering a one-hour show in front of an expected 25,000 participating cyclists.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Émile admits that he is already on an adrenaline rush, and that he is not only eager to perform, but also to get on his bike afterwards.

Proud to have been chosen as a spokesperson, he says he has always been a sports fan - he loves cycling, calling it "the best way to get around town."

Bilodeau hopes that his involvement in the festival will encourage other young people - as well as the "not so young" - to undertake a bike trip.

"There's nothing better to get in shape," he said.