It will be a Sunday to inspire creativity, wherever you end up - it's Museum Day in Montreal, and thousands of enthusiasts are expected to make their way around a circuit of 34 museums starting at 9 a.m.

The official Musees Montreal website offers ideas of workable museum "circuits," where patrons can follow a route along the Lachine Canal or Old Montreal, for example, while taking in the day's free offerings.

Crowds are expected to grow as the day wears on, so fesitval organizers say the best strategy is to start early.

Last year's edition of Museum Day drew over 100,000 participants.

How to get around

Fesitval representatives will have a booth set up at Place des Festivals (Place des Arts metro) to provide information and advice to museum-goers as of 9 a.m.

There will also be entertainment - circus performers and children's activities on-site.

Once a decision's made, there are several transit options: metro, bus, or free Bixi rentals for the day.

The STM is also offering free shuttle service to more far-flung destinations, like Pointe-Claire or Ile Ste. Helene.

Who's participating