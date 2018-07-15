

It was a joyous day for Montreal's French population, flooding the streets with blue to celebrate France's 4-2 World Cup win over Croatia.

It was the end of a 20 year wait for many. Hundreds of fans crowded St. Denis bars to take in the victory.

The day was less jubilant for the city's small but passionate Croatian community. Many turned out to watch the game together in a church basement - in honour of the monumental game, the church held mass an hourly early so as not to miss a second of the action.

As France nears victory, plenty of police on hand on St Denis. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/bXU5KBDz0T — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) July 15, 2018

A portion of St Denis Street blocked off to traffic. Spectators in the street. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/kmqGh4mDCb — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) July 15, 2018