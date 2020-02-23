MONTREAL -- Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped his second straight final at the Open 13 Provence Tennis Tournament in Marseille, France falling to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

The wait for FAA’s first ATP Tour title goes on.



He finishes the 2020 @Open13 as runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas, going down 6-3, 6-4 in the final.



The Montrealer had three aces, but three double faults and lost 6-3, 6-4 to last year's champion.

It is the second finals in February for the 19-year-old, who lost to France's Gael Monfils at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Feb. 16. He is now 0-5 in finals in his career.

Tsitsipas broke Auger-Aliassime three times in the final match. Tsitsipas also saved four of five break points and won 78 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 11 per cent better than Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime has now lost two in a row against Tsitsipas after winning his first five matches against the Greek player (two in the pro ranks, three as juniors).

Meanwhile, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil captured his seventh career ATP doubles title.

Pospsil and Nicolas Mahut of France beat No. 2 seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles final on Sunday.

Though falling short in Marseille and Rotterdam, Auger-Aliassime's stock is high. He is ranked 18th in the world and has won over a half-a-million dollars in 2020 thus far.

With files from The Canadian Press.