Featured Video
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Gilles Simon 7-5, 6-4 in Stuttgart
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Croatia's Borna Coric during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May, 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:06PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:07PM EDT
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated France's Gilles Simon 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16 at the Mercedes Open in Stuttgart, Germany.
Auger-Aliassime relied heavily on his serve, firing 15 aces to Simon's three on the grass court.
It was the first time Auger-Aliassime and Simon had ever played each other.
The 18-year-old Canadian will take on Germany's Dustin Brown in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Brown, a qualifier for the tournament, upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 earlier Thursday.
Brown was playing just his second tour-level match of the year but hit a number of spectacular winners to beat the fifth-ranked Zverev and record his first win against a top-10 opponent since 2017.
Latest Montreal News
- Man acquitted of criminal harassment against CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery
- New Mount Royal road configuration angers drivers and cyclists
- Quebec's anti-corruption unit UPAC lacking skills and training to fulfil mission: report
- Montreal Raptors fans can head downtown for Game Six watch parties
- Ferrari won't appeal controversial penalty that cost Vettel the F1 race in Montreal