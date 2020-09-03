Advertisement
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Andy Murray in 3 at US Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns a shot to Andy Murray, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK -- Andy Murray's U.S. Open has ended with a straight-set loss to 15th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.
Coming off a five-set win in the opening round that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours, Murray -- a 33-year-old playing on an artificial hip -- just did not have enough left in the tank.
Auger-Aliassime's 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory allowed him to give Canada three men in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil are the others.
Montrealer Auger-Aliassime compiled a 52-9 edge in winners and never allowed Murray to earn a single break point.
This report by The Associated Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.