NEW YORK -- Andy Murray's U.S. Open has ended with a straight-set loss to 15th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

Coming off a five-set win in the opening round that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours, Murray -- a 33-year-old playing on an artificial hip -- just did not have enough left in the tank.

Auger-Aliassime's 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory allowed him to give Canada three men in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil are the others.

Montrealer Auger-Aliassime compiled a 52-9 edge in winners and never allowed Murray to earn a single break point.



This report by The Associated Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.