MONTREAL -- Montreal tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime moved one spot up in the ATP world tennis rankings and is now among the top 10 players.

It is the highest the Quebecer has been ranked, and he is the first Canadian player to be ranked in the top-10 since Milos Raonic in 2016.

Auger-Aliassime has a 38-24 record in 2021, a year that saw him make the semi-finals in the Stockholm ATP 250, Halle ATP 500 and U.S. Open tournaments. He made the finals at the Melbourne 2 ATP 250 and Stuttgart ATP 250 tournaments. The 21-year-old has made eight finals, but has failed to win one to date.

He, along with fellow Canuck Denis Shapovalov, pulled out of the Davis Cup Finals later this month due to injury.

Fellow local tennis star Leylah Fernandez jumped up the WTA standings last week and is now ranked 24 in the world.

The 19-year-old from Laval has one title to her name, and was ousted in the round-of-16 at the BNP Paribas Open in October.