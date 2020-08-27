MONTREAL -- Two more people on the Island of Montreal have died of COVID-19, bringing the city's death toll to 3,467, according to the latest data released by public health authorities.

No data was released on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases stood at 29,755 on Thursday, an increase of 117 from Tuesday. On Wednesday, provincial statistics showed an increase of 76 cases in the city from the day before.

Mont-Royal remains the region of Montreal with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 people, with 369.9. Montreal North has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, with 3,148.4 per 100,000 people.

The number of public retirement homes and long-term care facilities with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 stands at 27.